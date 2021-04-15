Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for April 28
DENVER – Members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as well as the public are invited to attend CPW’s first online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts on Wed., April 28 from 6 – 8 p.m.
The purpose of the educational sessions is to provide the Commission and members of the public with a common understanding of what it means to have wolves on the landscape and how experts from other states have approached wolf management. Invited wolf experts from Montana and Idaho will share real-world experiences to help the Colorado public better understand what it means to have wolves as one of the many wildlife species CPW manages.
Session 1: Wolf Management and Wolf-Prey Interactions
Speakers will include:
- Diane Boyd (retired from Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks) will describe state management of wolves
- Jon Horne (Idaho Fish and Game) will present on wolf-prey interactions
Pre-registration is required for those who wish to see the presentation live and ask questions by clicking this link. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters through the chat during the question-and-answer portion of the session. All sessions will be recorded and available for members of the public who wish to view the sessions later.
There will be two more educational sessions – one in May and one in June – with the dates still to be determined. These presentations will cover reintroduction and conflict management.
Stay informed on CPW’s wolf management efforts by visiting our website and signing up for the Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to Release Doves in Honor of Crime Victims
“The 10 victims of the tragic shooting in Boulder and their loved ones will be on our minds as we release doves in memory of those who have lost their lives as victims of crime and in service to victims of crime.”
Bears are emerging from their dens; please prepare to be bear aware
As the weather continues to warm up throughout Colorado, reports of bear sightings are starting to trickle into wildlife offices throughout the state.