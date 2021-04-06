Coloradans to experience delayed food assistance benefits

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) Office of Economic Security released the following notice to Coloradans today. Coloradans who receive additional food assistance through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 will see those additional benefits delayed for the month of April as states nationwide await further guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Coloradans will receive their normal, pre-pandemic level of benefits on time as regularly scheduled. CDHS anticipates that the additional funds will be made available to households receiving SNAP benefits, but households could see those funds delayed at least until April 11, possibly longer. This could cause hardships for families as they budget for their food expenditures for the month. If the delay does cause a hardship, there are options available to help, including local food banks and pantries. CDHS recommends that SNAP participants experiencing hardship because of the delay do not contact their local counties. Instead, they should monitor the SNAP page on the CDHS website for updates. They can also find a list of local food banks and pantrieson the website.

