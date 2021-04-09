CDPHE completes review, determines no cause for concern at Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site

In consultation with the CDC, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has determined that there is no cause for concern surrounding Wednesday’s suspension of vaccinations at Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Vaccination Site. Out of an abundance of caution, vaccinations were temporarily paused yesterday at the site because 11 patients experienced symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and a small number fainted after receiving the vaccine. EMS transported two of the patients to the hospital for observation, and treated the other nine people with juice and water. The two patients transported to the hospital were released from the emergency department and were not admitted.

“After reviewing each patient’s symptoms, analyzing other vaccinations from the same lot of the vaccine and speaking with the CDC to confirm our findings, we are confident in saying that there is no reason for concern,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE. “We are committed to making sure every community clinic is well-staffed with medical professionals who take patient safety with the utmost seriousness, just as they did at yesterday’s clinic.”

The site was thoroughly prepared to respond to any adverse events, following all protocols for observation, and as a result was able to take precautionary measures quickly and without undue complications. CDPHE and the Joint Vaccine Task Force will do an informal after action analysis to ensure that the state can continue to successfully respond to anything that may occur at vaccination sites.

CDPHE is following up with each patient that experienced symptoms yesterday. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration has run the two lot numbers used at the Dick’s Sporting Goods site and found no worrying pattern of similar events with these lots.

Health care providers monitor patients for reactions after administering vaccines for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if the patient has a history of anaphylaxis) for this reason.

“Feeling anxious or faint can be common when receiving a vaccination or any kind of medical procedure, like a blood draw,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “When you go to your vaccine appointment, bring a beverage and a snack or a friend or family member to help offer some reassurance.”

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain after getting the vaccine is not unusual. These symptoms show that your body’s immune system is responding to a vaccine. Other routine vaccines have similar side effects. The CDC has more information about fainting after vaccination available on their website.

“As a high reliability organization, we are committed to delivering safe, quality whole person care,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Centura Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “In partnership with the state, we have designed protocols and put in place safety measures to ensure patient safety at our vaccination clinics and yesterday, we took the appropriate precaution for our community. Vaccines are safe and it is important that we continue to do our part by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage everyone to sign up when they can.”

Centura vaccinated over 1,700 patients at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park yesterday, and the 640 patients who were unable to receive their vaccine yesterday were automatically rescheduled for Sunday, April 11. The site will be administering Pfizer doses on Sunday, which was previously allocated and scheduled for use for Sunday’s appointments. Those who prefer Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) can find other vaccine clinics on our website at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout