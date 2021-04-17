17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to Release Doves in Honor of Crime Victims

| April 16, 2021

Adams County — 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason announces a Dove Release event to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Adams and Broomfield Counties).

The annual week long series of events to honor crime victims in Adams County traditionally begins with a dove release. This year, with the victims of the tragic Boulder shooting on the hearts and minds of all Coloradans, District Attorney Brian Mason and Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry will provide remarks before releasing doves outside the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Brighton.

 

What:

17th Judicial District Attorneys’ Office National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Dove Release

When:

Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:00 am

Where:

17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 1000 Judicial Center Dr., Brighton, CO 80601

Who:

17th Judicial District Attorney Brian S. Mason, Adams County Commissioner Eva Henry, and other local officials

 

“All of our hearts are especially heavy this year as we mark the beginning of National Crime Victim’s Rights Week” said District Attorney Brian Mason.

“The 10 victims of the tragic shooting in Boulder and their loved ones will be on our minds as we release doves in memory of those who have lost their lives as victims of crime and in service to victims of crime.”

 

 

