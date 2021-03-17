Water World COVID-19 Testing Site to Close March 25
The Water World COVID-19 testing site, located at 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, will close operations Thursday, March 25. The last day for testing will be Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.
Visitors who get a COVID-19 test the week of March 21 will still receive their test results in approximately two to four days, by creating a Luminate account, where they will receive their results.
“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Governor’s Office, Federal Heights, and MAKO,” said Eva J. Henry, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair. “This group quickly came together during a crisis and provided a critical service to our community, at no cost, and regardless of insurance status.”
In the past six months, nearly 250,000 people have been tested at the Water World site. Initially, approximately 300 tests were administered per day, and at its peak, 4,300 tests were administered per day.
“This iconic landmark was the perfect location for one of the largest and busiest COVID-19 testing sites across the state,” said County Manager Raymond H. Gonzales. “This site continually ramped up operations to meet the needs of the community, ultimately serving 250,000 people across Adams County and the metro area.”
If you need a free COVID-19 test, you can call your healthcare provider to make an appointment or visit one of the following locations in Adams County.
- Brighton – Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd. Registration onsite.
- Commerce City – Adams City High School, 7200 Quebec Pkwy. Pre-registration recommended.
- Northglenn – Crossroads Church, 10451 Huron St. Pre-registration recommended.
- Westminster – Fat Cats, 10685 Westminster Blvd. Registration required.
- Westminster – Westminster High School, 6933 Raleigh St. Pre-registration recommended.
Make your appointment and view hours of operation for each testing site at COVIDCheck Colorado. For additional assistance, ,submit an inquiry online, or call 720.419.1087.
For additional free COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area, visit Tri-County Health Department’s website.
