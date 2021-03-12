Vice President Harris to tout COVID relief package in Denver

| March 12, 2021

DENVER (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.

Details on the visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were still being worked out, the vice president’s office said.

Harris’ visit is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill. The campaign includes travel by the president, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet secretaries.

Harris’ office said she will address the aid package’s many aspects, among them an extension of $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into September and the shoring up of state and local government finances.

The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to the relief package along a near-party-line vote. Republicans opposed the legislation, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies.

Biden plans to sign the measure Friday.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Local News, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Governor Polis Joins Transportation and Public Safety Leaders to Provide Update on Upcoming Winter Storm

Governor Polis today authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist with search and rescue requests through the State Emergency Operations Center from 12:00 p.m. on Friday – 12:00 p.m. on Monday. 

Vice President Harris to tout COVID relief package in Denver

Harris’ visit is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill.

  • CHSAA Basketball Playoff Slated for March 13 Postponed

  • E-470 Announces Opening of High Plains Trail Extension

  • CHSAA Wrestling Regional Sites Announced

  • Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 2021

  • Local Sports – Watch Live Tonight

  • I-70 Corridor Sports back on court, mat today (Saturday, Jan. 30)

  • Tonight’s I-70 Corridor Sports Schedule

  • Bennett Town Hall – CLOSED

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: