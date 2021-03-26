Upcoming full weekend closure of Quebec Street under I-70

| March 26, 2021

The eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec will also be closed as part of this work

DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, Quebec Street under Interstate 70 and the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street will close from 10 p.m., Friday, March 26, to 5 a.m, Monday, March 29. This closure is necessary so crews can remove the top layer of asphalt and repave the roadway. 

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

  • Full closure of Quebec Street under I-70 and the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street  – 10 p.m., Friday, March 26, to 5 a.m., Monday, March 29 
    • Motorists traveling northbound will use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street
    • Motorists traveling southbound on Quebec Street will take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Smith Road and exit at Quebec Street

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. 

