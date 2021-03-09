Strasburg Boys Playoffs – Tonight – Watch Live
3A Boys Playoffs First Round
No. 22 Strasburg at No. 11 Faith Christian, 7 p.m.
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/faith-christian-academy-arvada-co/gam8d49b8307b
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« E-470 Announces Opening of High Plains Trail Extension (Previous News)
(Next News) COLORADO ROCKIES RECEIVE VARIANCE TO HOST 21,000 FANS AT COORS FIELD BEGINNING OPENING DAY, APRIL 1 »
Related News
Anythink Drive-In rescheduled due to weather
Immersive storytelling experience rescheduled for March 27
CHSAA Basketball Playoff Slated for March 13 Postponed
The new schedule will have the Great 8 games playing March 15 and the semifinal games on March 17. This still allows for a travel day between games.