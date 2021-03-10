State updates dial public health order

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that provides updates to the COVID-19 dial framework on Sunday.

The new changes, effective as of March 7, include:

A new disease incidence metric buffer allows counties to exceed their Dial level’s disease incidence metric and remain in that level as long as they do not exceed the minimum of the next more restrictive Dial level’s incidence rate by more than 15% for five consecutive days. This creates more predictability with Dial moves and prevents counties moving back and forth unnecessarily by ensuring a consistent trend is present first.

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Blue may expand capacity to 225 people without using the distancing space calculator.

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow may expand capacity to 150 people without using the distancing space calculator.

Seated indoor events in Level Red may calculate distancing without using the distancing space calculator.

Last call to order alcohol at restaurants has been expanded from levels Blue to Red: Level Blue: 2 a.m. Level Yellow: 1 a.m. Level Orange: 12 a.m. Level Red: 10 p.m.

Masks may be removed in a school classroom setting for the purpose of playing a musical instrument that cannot otherwise be played while wearing a mask, but students must continue to physically distance. Performers with masks can be 12 feet away and without masks 25 feet — and instrument players with bell covers could be 12 feet apart and without 25.

Performers at events who are wearing masks may be a minimum of 12 feet away from spectators. Performers not wearing masks must remain a minimum of 25 feet away.

5 Star-certified businesses in Level Blue may expand capacity limits by 50 people above the Level Blue caps.

Review the full summary of changes.

The Colorado COVID-19 dial is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the urgent need to contain the virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic. Learn more about the dial.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

