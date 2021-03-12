Some community testing sites closed this weekend due to Winter Weather Advisory

REMOTE, Colo. (March 12, 2021): Multiple state-managed and partnered community testing sites will be closed this weekend due to intensifying winter weather advisories in effect across Colorado, in part to limit the number of people driving in hazardous conditions.

Here is a list of closures and delays:

Closed: Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14

Del Mar – Aurora Center for Active Adults (30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO 80011)

Centennial Center Park (13050 E Peakview Ave , Centennial, CO 80111)

Lone Tree – Canvas Credit Union (10000 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124)

Water World – Federal Heights 8801N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260)

Westminster – Fat Cats (10685 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020)

Bennett Community Center (1100 W Colfax Ave, Bennett, CO 80102)

Mountain Range High School (12500 Huron Street Westminster, CO 80234)

Ethiopian Evangelical Church (445 South Lansing Street Aurora, CO 80012)

Stutler Bowl Stadium (9300 East Union Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111)

Abraham Lincoln High School (2285 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219)

Northeast Colorado Health Department (228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO)

Closed: Monday, March 15

Del Mar – Aurora Center for Active Adults (30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO 80011)

Delayed start: Monday, March 15

Lone Tree – Canvas Credit Union (10000 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124), Open noon – 4 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln High School (2285 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219), Open 2:30- 5 p.m.

All City Stadium South (1495 S Race Street, Denver, CO 80210), Open 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Aurora Public Schools (15771 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO 80011), Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Echo Park Stadium (11901 Newlin Gulch Blvd, Parker, CO 80134) , Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open George Washington High School (655 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80224), Open 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Instructional Support Facility (5416 S. Riviera Way, Aurora, CO 80015), Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Littleton Park and Walk (190 E. Littleton Blvd, Littleton, CO 80121), Open 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

North High School (3125 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211), Open 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Red Rocks Community College (5444 Miller Street, Arvada, CO 80002) , Open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Open SOAR Academy (4107 S. Federal Blvd, Englewood, CO 80110), Open 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Westminster High School (6933 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO 80030), Open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Some local public health agencies may choose to make alternative arrangements. Please check with your local public health department for available options.

There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require a doctor’s note, identification, or insurance. The state’s website has a list of locations.

While testing is an important tool in the COVID-19 response, the state cautions that a negative test doesn’t mean it’s OK to meet in large gatherings or bypass other public health orders, like wearing a mask. All Coloradans need to mask up, physically distance, limit gatherings, and stay home while sick.

In addition, as winter weather and hazardous driving predictions for this weekend intensify, the state has urged vaccine providers to send a message to individuals scheduled for vaccine appointments Friday night through Sunday a message letting them know when and how they will be notified if their appointment gets canceled if necessary, as well as details about how to reschedule those appointments. We’ve asked vaccine providers to notify individuals by Friday if their appointments on Saturday and Sunday are canceled.

Our top priority is ensuring everyone stays safe. Individuals who have scheduled an appointment but cannot make it due to adverse weather should call their provider with as much advance notice as possible to reschedule. We also are requiring providers to accommodate those requests and reschedule appointments so they can occur as soon as possible.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The call center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout