National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

| March 31, 2021
 
 

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado are seeking the public’s help to find this missing 17-year old girl. 

Anniebell: 5’5″ tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anniebell Donahoe was last seen at her home in Lakewood on March 20, 2021 and hasn’t been seen or heard from in 11 days. She may be in need of medical attention.

Here is a video on Anniebell’s case provided by NCMEC https://vimeo.com/531262955/fd79b29806

If anyone has onformation about Anniebell Donahoe, you are urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 1-303-980-7300, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE- LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678. 

Anniebell’s missing poster can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1416045/1/screenhttps://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1416045/1/screen

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Anniebell Donahoe was last seen at her home in Lakewood on March 20, 2021 and hasn’t been seen or heard from in 11 days. She may be in need of medical attention.

Governor Polis Announces All Coloradans 16+ Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting April 2

Currently, 70% of all Coloradans 60 and older have been vaccinated, including 79% of all Coloradans 70 and older, 71% of Coloradans 65-69, and 53% of Colordans 60-64. More than 1.5 million (1,579,599) Coloradans have received their first dose of tha vaccine, and almost 1 million (999,618) have been fully immunized. 

  • Boulder Muslim Community Fears Backlash After Alleged Mass Shooter’s Name Released

  • Upcoming full weekend closure of Quebec Street under I-70

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves new pass for state wildlife areas

  • Gov. Polis, in Partnership with Adams County and Centura Health, to Launch Community Vaccination Site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

  • Colorado invests $20 million of general fund into state park capital improvements

  • Letter to the Editor

  • Arapahoe County reopens Small Business Relief Fund Grant applications

  • Water World COVID-19 Testing Site to Close March 25

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: