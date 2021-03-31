National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado are seeking the public’s help to find this missing 17-year old girl.
Anniebell: 5’5″ tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anniebell Donahoe was last seen at her home in Lakewood on March 20, 2021 and hasn’t been seen or heard from in 11 days. She may be in need of medical attention.
Here is a video on Anniebell’s case provided by NCMEC https://vimeo.com/531262955/fd79b29806
If anyone has onformation about Anniebell Donahoe, you are urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 1-303-980-7300, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE- LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
Anniebell’s missing poster can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1416045/1/screenhttps://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1416045/1/screen
