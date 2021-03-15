Information Regarding Locations of Towed Vehicles from March 14-15 Snowstorm

COLORADO – As snowplows and roadside assistance continue to clear roadways and exit ramps, we are asking the public to exercise patience in retrieving any vehicle that was abandoned or towed in this weekend’s snowstorm. We anticipate that travel will become much safer around mid-afternoon today, March 15.

Due to the volume of vehicles involved, motorists should return to the location where they left their vehicles and travel in the same direction. Stay in the exit lane and take the first exit from this location. Vehicles towed from this section of the roadway will be moved to the largest parking lot from the off-ramp. This could be a mass transit parking lot, a large retail location, or a recreation center.

For all motorists, please drive with caution and regulate your speed in the slush and wet conditions, which will freeze during evening hours.

If you are still unable to locate your vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol will provide a complete list of tow companies used in this storm once it is compiled.

