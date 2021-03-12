Governor Polis Joins Transportation and Public Safety Leaders to Provide Update on Upcoming Winter Storm

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis provided an update on steps Colorado is taking to prepare for the upcoming winter weather. Governor Polis was joined by Director Shoshanna Lew of the Colorado Department of Transportation; John Lorme, Director of Maintenance and Operations, CDOT; and Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol.

“Please, do the right thing this weekend and keep yourself and others safe by staying off the roads unless absolutely necessary, especially during the peak of this storm. It’s critical that we let our state’s snow crews do their work to keep roads clear for our emergency and essential workers,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Governor Polis today authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist with search and rescue requests through the State Emergency Operations Center from 12:00 p.m. on Friday – 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

“If you can stay safe in your home or in another location, especially during the peak of this storm, our crews will have a greater ability to do their jobs, keep essential travel possible as much as possible, and return our state roadways to a safe and clear condition,” said Director Shoshanna Lew of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“This storm forecast is different from the typical high country- mountain passes that typically see 2-3 foot totals. Instead of directing our resources to those passes as we usually do, we have shifted some resources throughout the state so that extra crews and equipment will work the highways and interstates that see the worst of the storm,” said John Lorme, Director of Maintenance and Operations, CDOT.

“We ask that you do everything you can to stay home and stay off the roads. However, if you must drive, be cognizant of the changing conditions and take a slow, cautious approach,” stated Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The Colorado State Patrol is adjusting schedules to optimize our staffing levels in areas anticipated to be most impacted by the storm. If you need help in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and be prepared to shelter in your vehicle as first responders may have longer than usual travel times to your location.”

For more winter travel information, we have comprehensive resources at: codot.gov/travel/winter-driving

View today’s press conference.

