Governor Polis Announces All Coloradans 16+ Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting April 2

DENVER – Today, Governor Jared Polis announced that starting this Friday, April 2nd, all Coloradans over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and all Coloradans over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Governor shared that the State anticipates that everyone who wants it will have access to the vaccine before the end of May. He was joined by Brigadier General Scott Sherman to discuss the next phase of vaccine distribution.

“Each vaccine is a step towards getting back to normal. Today is a monumental step forward in Colorado’s efforts to get vaccines to every person who wants one, and I want to thank our frontline heroes — both professional and volunteer — who have stepped up, racing to get shots into arms,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is one of the greatest feats in human history, and we couldn’t have gotten to where we are now without their tireless efforts. Soon everyone in our state will be able to get the protection they need, but it’s going to take some time. It could be next week, it could be in five weeks. So while availability opens to everyone this Friday, April 2nd, be patient and know that your time will come.”

Currently, 70% of all Coloradans 60 and older have been vaccinated, including 79% of all Coloradans 70 and older, 71% of Coloradans 65-69, and 53% of Colordans 60-64. More than 1.5 million (1,579,599) Coloradans have received their first dose of tha vaccine, and almost 1 million (999,618) have been fully immunized.

In order to meet its ambitious vaccination goals and get shots into arms as quickly as possible, Colorado has launched five Vaccines for All Community Vaccination Sites. Depending on supply, a maximum of 6,000 doses per day will be administered at each site, six days per week, for a total of 36,000 doses administered each week through the program. To date, 35,322 doses have been administered through these sites.

In the last two weeks, Governor Polis joined the launch of the Broadmoor World Arena site in Colorado Springs, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, and The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Five locations are open in five counties, and starting April 1 the state will partner with Denver County to launch a site at Ball Arena. Information about the community vaccination sites can be found below:

Adams County – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Sunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

El Paso County – Broadmoor World Arena Friday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

Mesa County – Grand Junction Convention Center Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Register: mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/

Larimer County – The Ranch Events Complex Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: secure.force.com/Vaccine/

Pueblo County – Colorado State Fairgrounds Friday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737



Colorado also has numerous strategies in place to narrow gaps in vaccine distribution. In addition to standing up Community Vaccination Sites, the State’s Equity Outreach Team is working directly with community-based organizations, providers, local public health agencies, and Tribes to set up vaccine clinics in underserved communities across the state. As of today, 111 clinics have been completed, with 10-12 clinics completed per week on average. More than 75 clinics scheduled through April 6th are expected to administer 30,400+ doses.

Finally, Governor Polis announced that Colorado will be launching mobile vaccine clinics to create even more access for Coloradans in the coming weeks. These buses will travel to small communities and meet Coloradans where they are. More information will be coming as these clinics come online.

The Governor delivered this good news with the caveat that this is still a time for caution. New cases and hospitalizations are holding steady, but emerging COVID-19 variants are cause for concern. For Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, it typically takes two weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means you can be infected from exposure to COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination.

Please view the press conference on the Governor’s Facebook page.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout