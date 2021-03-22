Gov. Polis, in Partnership with Adams County and Centura Health, to Launch Community Vaccination Site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

DENVER – On Monday, March 22, as part of his Vaccines for All effort, the Governor will be launching the State Community Vaccination Site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The contract to operate the site has been awarded to Centura Health. The site will be a drive-through site and will start by providing 2,000 vaccines per day. The facility will be able to conduct 3,000 vaccinations per day with the ability to scale to 6,000 vaccinations per day once there is enough vaccine supply. All vaccines are free with no co-pay.

The drive-through clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register here or by calling 720-263-5737. Starting today, all Coloradans age 50 and older are eligible.

The Polis-Primavera administration is partnering with providers and local communities to stand up community vaccination sites to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is administered equitably and efficiently as vaccine eligibility expands. In addition to the site being launched at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the State is launching another Community Vaccination Site at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. On March 17, the State launched two other Community Vaccination Sites in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena and in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be an additional site coming online in Denver County at the Ball Arena in the coming weeks.

WHAT: Gov. Polis will stop by State Community Vaccination Site in Commerce City,

operated in partnership with Adams County and Centura Health. He will be

available for press interviews.

WHERE: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

WHEN: Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

**If you are a member of the media interested in covering this event, please contact *protected email* to RSVP.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

