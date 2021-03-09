E-470 Announces Opening of High Plains Trail Extension

Six-Mile Bike, Pedestrian Trail Extension Important Part of Road Widening Project

Aurora, CO: Bikers, walkers and rollers can rejoice in E-470’s announcement of the completion of the extension of the High Plains Trail. Running along the west side of the highway from Quincy Avenue to Stephen D. Hogan Pkwy., the six-mile extension of the High Plains Trail is the continuation of a multi-year phased approach to build an east metro regional trail network. This announcement comes just weeks after E-470 completed a road widening project that expanded the highway adding a third lane in both directions from Quincy Avenue to I-70.

The expanded trail provides a connection to five neighborhoods in the region and features a 10-foot-wide concrete path in addition to two-foot-wide shoulders, providing ample paved space for pedestrians and bikers.

“The expansion of the High Plains Trail represents E-470’s commitment to supporting our member jurisdictions and local communities through access to multi-modal transportation options,” said E-470 Executive Director Tim Stewart. “We value the many partners that support the expansion of this regional trail network, and look forward to seeing future expansion of the trail continue to connect communities in the region.”

Safety was a top priority for the expansion of the trail. Features include three grade-separated crossings at Hampden Avenue, Jewell Avenue and CO 30, along with one at-grade crossing at Quincy Ave. Environmental and floodplain considerations were also incorporated into the final selection of the trail alignment.

The Authority partnered with Arapahoe Parks and Recreation District to route the trail through the future Country Park just north of Quincy Avenue to improve the trail user experience. The City of Aurora will maintain the trail.

Additional tie-in and connectivity for the trail is being explored by local jurisdictions and stakeholders including the Town of Parker, Aurora and Arapahoe County, with the ultimate goal of connecting to the existing Cherry Creek Trail west of Parker Rd. Future E-470 road widening activities north of I-70 will incorporate additional extension of this east metro regional trail network.

