CPW urges parks, camping customers to exercise extreme caution ahead of major storm

DENVER – In response to the Winter Storm Warning and anticipated heavy snow conditions over the Front Range this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks Coloradans and out of state travelers with recreation plans to exercise extreme caution and/or consider rescheduling weekend camping reservations or planned park excursions.

It is very likely that the storm will create significant impacts to travel and a high likelihood that some CPW offices and state parks may need to be closed at times until the storm passes.

At Golden Gate Canyon State Park, manager Todd Farrow said the park is planning for three-plus feet of snow over the weekend. It reminded him of the 2003 blizzard when they had to evacuate campers and visitors from the park.

“Obviously the safety of our visitors is our No. 1 concern, so with that in mind we are happy to offer any refunds if people feel they are ill-prepared or don’t have the equipment necessary to weather out the storm,” Farrow said. “If we get as much snow as we are expecting, we may not have parking lots for people to park in if they come up. If you do, please only park in designated areas so emergency vehicles are not blocked from accessing other areas if they are needed.”

“In that 2003 blizzard, everyone wanted to come up and snowshoe because we got seven feet of snow in three days, but we didn’t have any place for them to park. People started parking on the road and it hindered our operations when we had to get people out by snowmobile.”

For those with camping reservations or other recreation plans in the Front Range this weekend, CPW suggests that you consider rescheduling your visit for a later date. Forecasted snow totals may mean road closures, whiteout conditions, or the potential for being stranded at, or on the way to, your destination.

Because of the predicted magnitude of this storm, CPW is waiving all cancelation and change fees for the affected areas.

For camping customers that may already be onsite at affected state parks, please consider ending your stay early and requesting a refund of any remaining days on your reservation. If you are unable to do so, you must plan to shelter in place until the storm ends and the park property and surrounding roads are safe and passable.

“We encourage those that are planning to travel to or through the Front Range this weekend to instead stay home, stay safe, and know that our parks and trails will be waiting for you to explore once the storm passes and conditions are safer,” said Farrow.

Impacts from this weekend’s storms may have residual impacts on other upcoming park plans, such as the opening of boat ramps, ANS inspection stations/hours, etc. To stay informed, follow CPW’s social media accounts or visit cpw.state.co.us.

