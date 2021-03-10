COLORADO ROCKIES RECEIVE VARIANCE TO HOST 21,000 FANS AT COORS FIELD BEGINNING OPENING DAY, APRIL 1

The Rockies will host 7,000 vaccinated healthcare providers and first responders for the first homestand

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies have been working closely with the State of Colorado and Major League Baseball to develop a plan to accommodate additional fans at Coors Field. As conditions continue to improve, the Rockies announced today that the state has approved the outdoor facility for a 42.6% capacity variance beginning Opening Day, April 1, (21,363 of 50,144). This is an increase to the previous approval of 12,500 fans. To create a safe and healthy experience for fans, players and staff, the Rockies have implemented all required Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) and Major League Baseball (MLB) policies and guidelines.

“We couldn’t be happier to be inviting Rockies fans back into Coors Field,” said Rockies COO Greg Feasel. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we thank the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to ensure that our thorough and detailed plan complies with all health and safety measures.”

The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games on March 11, with Rockies Plan Holders receiving first opportunity to secure tickets for the first homestand. If inventory allows, ticket on-sale dates for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date.

The Rockies will also be hosting a fundraising event on March 31 at 2 p.m. around the team’s preseason workout called Feed the Rockies Workout Day. Just over 2,000 tickets will be available for $5/ticket, with the proceeds going to the Colorado Rockies Foundation to benefit AMP THE CAUSE and The Denver Rescue Mission. Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 24. Other festivities planned include giveaways to the first fans through the gates, pre-autographed items for winning seat locations during the event as well as opportunities to hear from Manager Bud Black and several players. For those fans unable to attend in person, there will also be an online fundraiser. The Rockies Foundation will make a matching donation of the proceeds from both events.

A detailed list of 2021 Coors Field policies and protocols can be found at Rockies.com/update.

