CHSAA Basketball Playoff Slated for March 13 Postponed

| March 11, 2021

The current forecasts do not present a positive picture for the weather on Saturday, March 13. In the best interests of the safety of those players, coaches and families traveling this weekend, we are postponing all games scheduled for March 13. Those games will be rescheduled to Monday, March 15. Because Monday has become a playoff date, schools may practice on Sunday, March 14, per CHSAA bylaws.

The new schedule will have the Great 8 games playing March 15 and the semifinal games on March 17. This still allows for a travel day between games.

 Knowing that the potential for significant snowfall is imminent, we will continue to monitor the impact of the storm in the event an additional postponement is needed. Should that be necessary, we will play Great 8 on Tuesday, March 16, but still have the semifinal games on March 17.

 The state championship games remain scheduled for March 19 and 20 at The Broadmoor World Arena.

 

