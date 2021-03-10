CDPHE issues updated guidance for student athletes

Colorado state high school wrestling championships will require a negative COVID-19 test

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued updated guidance for the 2021 Colorado state high school wrestling championships in Pueblo Colorado on March 11-13.

A recently completed study shows a higher number of outbreaks associated with club or high school sanctioned wrestling events compared to other sports. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in this setting, CDPHE is requiring that all athletes participating in the 2021 Colorado state high school wrestling championships be tested prior to competition. This stipulation is a part of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s variance to allow high school athletics during COVID-19.

Athletes may provide a negative test result conducted up to 72 hours prior to the day of competition or they will be tested upon arrival at the CDPHE testing center the day of the competition. Students who test positive will not be allowed to compete and must isolate.

Additional details are available in the full CDPHE memo.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

