Arapahoe County reopens Small Business Relief Fund Grant applications

State statute adds $2.9 million to the County’s funding pool

Arapahoe County is reopening the application process for its Small Business Relief Fund to support the most vulnerable small businesses throughout our communities. These businesses are at the very heart of our thriving economy but have been hit especially hard during the pandemic. This additional allocation is authorized by the State of Colorado under recent legislation SB20B-001.

The total amount of funding available is $2,908,397, and the reopened application window runs from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Details:

All businesses must meet the criteria and eligibility requirements

All applications must be complete and correct when submitted. Due to the time constraints placed on this program, inaccurate applications or applications missing any information will not be considered

Pending the application volume and the available funding from the state, businesses with receipts less than $500,000 will be prioritized to receive grant funds first

To see a complete list of requirements and apply, visit www.arapahoegov.com/SBRF.

