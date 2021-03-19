Arapahoe County reopens Small Business Relief Fund Grant applications

| March 19, 2021

State statute adds $2.9 million to the County’s funding pool

Arapahoe County is reopening the application process for its Small Business Relief Fund to support the most vulnerable small businesses throughout our communities. These businesses are at the very heart of our thriving economy but have been hit especially hard during the pandemic. This additional allocation is authorized by the State of Colorado under recent legislation SB20B-001.

The total amount of funding available is $2,908,397, and the reopened application window runs from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Details:

All businesses must meet the criteria and eligibility requirements

All applications must be complete and correct when submitted. Due to the time constraints placed on this program, inaccurate applications or applications missing any information will not be considered

Pending the application volume and the available funding from the state, businesses with receipts less than $500,000 will be prioritized to receive grant funds first

To see a complete list of requirements and apply, visit www.arapahoegov.com/SBRF.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Letter to the Editor

No one needs to eat animal-based foods, and studies show that people who don’t are less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses.

Arapahoe County reopens Small Business Relief Fund Grant applications

The total amount of funding available is $2,908,397, and the reopened application window runs from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.

  • Water World COVID-19 Testing Site to Close March 25

  • Colorado lakes, reservoirs are free of invasive mussels; but more boats found with mussel infestations in 2020

  • Field Notes of a Colorado Sportsperson

  • Vaccination Phases

  • CPW urges parks, camping customers to exercise extreme caution ahead of major storm

  • Governor Polis Joins Transportation and Public Safety Leaders to Provide Update on Upcoming Winter Storm

  • Some community testing sites closed this weekend due to Winter Weather Advisory

  • State updates dial public health order

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: