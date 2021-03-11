Anythink Drive-In rescheduled due to weather

Immersive storytelling experience to be held on March 27

THORNTON, Colo.–March 11, 2021–Due to inclement weather, Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling will now take place on Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm at Anythink Brighton. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 13.

Community and media partners are invited to hear and see folktales like never before. Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling will provide two opportunities for families to experience an immersive storytelling session from the comfort of their vehicles. Created in conjunction with Alt Ethos, a Denver-based experiential design studio, the Anythink Drive-In will feature a variety of folktales – from Rumpelstiltskin to Anansi the Spider – told using light and sound. Using an FM transmitter, participants will be able to tune in to a broadcast from their car while lights and other visual elements accompany the tales.

“At Anythink, creativity knows no bounds, and this is especially true when our staff and partners combine forces,” says Anythink Director of Strategic Partnerships Stacie Ledden. “Between the passion for storytelling from our Anythink Brighton staff and Alt Ethos’ ability to bring tales to life through light and sound, the Anythink Drive-In will be an interactive experience that families will never forget.”

“We are thrilled to continue our creative partnership with Anythink and deliver to the community an imaginative event to create inspiration and delight,” says Alt Ethos CEO Ethan Bach.

At the events, attendees will receive special materials and instructions to participate from their vehicles. Stories are appropriate for all ages, and fantastic costumes of all kinds are encouraged. Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling will have two sessions at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Both events are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required online. Participants should register once per vehicle.

With reservations full, special accommodations and additional opportunities are available for media.

This immersive storytelling experience is one example of how the library continues to engage with community partners and thought-leaders to provide unique and creative opportunities for the residents of Adams County. Anythink previously partnered with Alt Ethos in 2019 to create The Singing Tree, an interactive public art piece permanently on display at Anythink Perl Mack.

-Event Details-

Anythink Drive-In: A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial

Adventure in Storytelling

Saturday, March 27, 2021

7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton, CO 80601

Take a drive to Anythink Brighton for an immersive storytelling experience, where you’ll be guided through a world of light, color and sound. During this multi-sensory adventure, hear and see folktales in a whole new way, all from the comfort of your vehicle. Invite the whole family to participate in this wildly wonderful interactive adventure in storytelling. All special materials will be provided on-site. All you need is an FM radio and your imagination! Fantastic costumes of all kinds encouraged. This magical journey is appropriate for all ages. Space is limited; advance registration required at anythinklibraries.org. Please register once per vehicle. This experience is brought to you by Anythink Libraries and Alt Ethos.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout