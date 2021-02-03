Your opportunity to dive into Colorado Springs history

When: February 4th, 7:00 pm

Online – Register now

Join Rocky Mountain PBS for a Colorado Experience virtual premiere of “Lost and Preserved in Colorado Springs”! This half-hour program explores the city’s 150-year history through iconic historic structures. From a wealthy, getaway tourist town, to a gold rush epicenter; to a tuberculosis respite, to the home of five military installations — the built landscape of Colorado Springs reflects its history of major industries and economic drivers. As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2021, we revisit preserved, revitalized — and destroyed — local buildings. And we ask: How can we create the future while honoring the past?

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout