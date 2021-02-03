Your opportunity to dive into Colorado Springs history

| February 3, 2021

When: February 4th, 7:00 pm

Online – Register now

 

Join Rocky Mountain PBS for a Colorado Experience virtual premiere of “Lost and Preserved in Colorado Springs”! This half-hour program explores the city’s 150-year history through iconic historic structures. From a wealthy, getaway tourist town, to a gold rush epicenter; to a tuberculosis respite, to the home of five military installations — the built landscape of Colorado Springs reflects its history of major industries and economic drivers. As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2021, we revisit preserved, revitalized — and destroyed — local buildings. And we ask: How can we create the future while honoring the past?

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Your opportunity to dive into Colorado Springs history

How can we create the future while honoring the past?

Local Sports – Watch Live Tonight

Basketball & Wrestling Tonight

  • Vaccination Update: Telephone Town Hall

  • I-70 Corridor Sports back on court, mat today (Saturday, Jan. 30)

  • Tonight’s I-70 Corridor Sports Schedule

  • Byers, ‘Burg tip off season tonight; games available online

  • State Fire Agency Announces Community Risk Reduction Week 2021

  • Consumer Advisory: January 15 is deadline to enroll in health insurance for 2021

  • Arapahoe County Co-Hosting Virtual Town Hall About Latest COVID Vaccination News

  • Give thanks to nature on Fresh Air Friday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: