Your opportunity to dive into Colorado Springs history
When: February 4th, 7:00 pm
Online – Register now
Join Rocky Mountain PBS for a Colorado Experience virtual premiere of “Lost and Preserved in Colorado Springs”! This half-hour program explores the city’s 150-year history through iconic historic structures. From a wealthy, getaway tourist town, to a gold rush epicenter; to a tuberculosis respite, to the home of five military installations — the built landscape of Colorado Springs reflects its history of major industries and economic drivers. As the city celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2021, we revisit preserved, revitalized — and destroyed — local buildings. And we ask: How can we create the future while honoring the past?
