Vaccination Update: Telephone Town Hall
Arapahoe County will lead a virtual town hall to discuss the latest COVID vaccination developments as they pertain to the counties overseen by the Tri-County Health Department. Officials from Arapahoe County will be joined by leadership from Adams and Douglas counties, and Tri-County Health officials will be on hand to take questions and provide updates.
At the time of the event, join the conversation at www.arapahoegov.com/Townhall or call in at 855-436-3656.
Date: February 4, 2021
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Address: Littleton, CO 80120
