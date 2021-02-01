Vaccination Update: Telephone Town Hall

| February 1, 2021

Arapahoe County will lead a virtual town hall to discuss the latest COVID vaccination developments as they pertain to the counties overseen by the Tri-County Health Department. Officials from Arapahoe County will be joined by leadership from Adams and Douglas counties, and Tri-County Health officials will be on hand to take questions and provide updates.

At the time of the event, join the conversation at www.arapahoegov.com/Townhall or call in at 855-436-3656.

 
Date: February 4, 2021
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Address: Littleton, CO 80120
 

 

