UPDATED: Governor Polis Applauds Confirmation from FDA that Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Vaccine Prevents COVID-19

DENVER – Governor Polis released a statement following reports that the FDA has said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against COVID-19.

“I’m thrilled that a third safe and highly effective vaccine will soon arrive in Colorado. Having a vaccine that only requires one dose will help us move more quickly to end the pandemic, and I encourage the federal government to not only approve, but ramp up supply as quickly as possible. We are ready to use many more vaccine doses than we are currently receiving each week.”

