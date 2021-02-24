UPDATED: Governor Polis Applauds Confirmation from FDA that Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Vaccine Prevents COVID-19

| February 24, 2021

DENVER – Governor Polis released a statement following reports that the FDA has said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against COVID-19. 

 “I’m thrilled that a third safe and highly effective vaccine will soon arrive in Colorado. Having a vaccine that only requires one dose will help us move more quickly to end the pandemic, and I encourage the federal government to not only approve, but ramp up supply as quickly as possible. We are ready to use many more vaccine doses than we are currently receiving each week.”

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

 

 

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page, Health & Food Recalls No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

UPDATED: Governor Polis Applauds Confirmation from FDA that Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Vaccine Prevents COVID-19

DENVER – Governor Polis released a statement following reports that the FDA has said theRead More

CPW releases educational video series on mountain lions

Mat Alldredge, a wildlife researcher for CPW who is a leading expert on mountain lions, sparked the idea to create a video series to share information on lions with the public.

  • State Labor Dept. Day 3 of Phase 2 Benefits Update: More than $206 million paid to 130,000 people

  • A Conversation with Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully, District 1

  • Ag Department Seeks Hemp Center of Excellence Advisory Committee Members

  • Ag Department Seeks Listings for 2021 Farm Fresh Directory

  • Officials Seek Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache

  • COMMUNITY ALERT

  • Department of Natural Resources Announces February Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

  • Anythink® launches One Kind Word Project

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: