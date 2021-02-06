Suspects Wanted in 2 Rocky Ford Crimes

Rocky Ford — The Rocky Ford Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Law enforcement agencies Feb. 2 announced that one arrest has been made in connection with an alleged aggravated robbery at a Rocky Ford home.

Authorities allege that Patrick Thomas Jaramillo, 43, of Rocky Ford and Daniel William Hawkins Jr., 24, of Pueblo were responsible for an aggravated robbery on North Fifth Street in Rocky Ford in the early morning hours of Jan. 26. They also allege that the suspects brandished weapons during the robbery.

Hawkins is currently held on unrelated charges/warrants at the Otero County Jail and has now been arrested on charges of felony aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Jaramillo is at large and faces charges of aggravated robbery with a $100,000 bond. To provide information about his whereabouts, call the Rocky Ford Police Department at (719)254-3344 or a local Crime Stoppers. Jaramillo is considered armed and dangerous.

Rocky Ford investigators are also working with Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents to determine if the suspects are connected to an attempted homicide at the Loaf ’N Jug in Rocky Ford, also during the early morning hours of Jan. 26. No arrests have been made.

Rocky Ford Dispatch received a call at approximately 3:40 a.m. stating a male person had been shot at the Loaf ’N Jug. Upon arrival, the officers located the scene in the southeast corner of the parking lot extending into the street.

The Rocky Ford officers believes the shooting is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

To provide information about this incident, call the the Rocky Ford Police Department at (719)254-3344 or the CBI at (719)647-5999.

