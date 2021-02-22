State Labor Dept. Day 3 of Phase 2 Benefits Update: More than $206 million paid to 130,000 people

(DENVER) — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced that since deploying Phase 2 of the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) on February 20th, it has paid more than $206 million to more than 130,000 people. Phase 2 allowed claimants to reopen and file new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims.

The Continued Assistance Act provides 11 additional weeks of federal PUA and PEUC benefits. Additionally, the act reestablished the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which provides unemployment recipients with an additional $300 weekly benefit.

All new PUA claimants will be required to go through ID.me verification. This is a federal requirement adding an extra step for claimants, however, it greatly reduces fraudulent activity. Claimants will have 21 days to do this and payment will not be released until it is completed. If a claimant has an integrity hold or locked account please complete the integrity hold online form. If a claimant does not have an integrity hold on their account, they do not need to fill out the form.

The Call Center will be open extended hours Monday, February 22 and Tuesday February 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout