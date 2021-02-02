South Fork PD Seeks Information in Missing Person Case

| February 2, 2021

Police are seeking information about a 49-year-old South Fork woman missing since early January.

Marlena Rena Mizell (DOB: 03/02/1971) was last seen leaving the Rainbow Motel (30359 HWY 160, South Fork CO) in South Fork just before noon on January 2, 2021. She has had no contact with family or friends since.

Mizell has brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 5’1” tall and weighs 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The motel manager indicated Mizell drove from the motel in a blue Ford Focus hatchback (similar to the photo shown). The vehicle has a Texas license plate number of NMK6052. The front bumper fairing is secured by wire on the driver’s side, and the paint chipped away under the rear spoiler on the back making it appear like a gray stripe. Additionally, the rear window wiper is missing.

Mizell was reported missing by her boyfriend on January 3, 2021.

The South Fork Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Mizell. Please call the South Fork Police Department at 719 873-1040 with any information connected to this case.

“Our investigators have been working this missing person case for nearly a month and are seeking any new information that might lead to the location of Ms. Mizell,” said South Fork Police Chief Hank Weber.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to provide additional resources in this case.

Please see the images below of Mizell and the likeness of the car she was last seen driving attached to this news release.

 

