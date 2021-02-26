Restoration project to begin on saving the historic Staunton cabin

PINE, Colo. – The Friends of Staunton State Park group along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and numerous community supporters will begin Phase 1 of the restoration project of the Staunton Homestead Cabin. This project is paid for in part by a History Colorado – State Historical Fund grant.

Staunton State Park is looking for volunteers to participate in the restoration work.

Some basics:

Due to health restrictions, only eight volunteers may participate during the week session and they are asked to work all five days of the work week. Each session will least roughly eight hours per day for a 40 hour work week.

Interested volunteers can find the project through Historicorp or by calling 720-287-0100.

HistoriCorps staff will lead and train volunteers in the work.

Safety is one of HistoriCorps’ top priorities, and volunteers can contribute to a safe working environment by ensuring their physical fitness is adequate for the work. Please call the park office at 303-816-0912 if you are not quite sure if a project is a good fit for your skills or fitness level. We may be able to suggest a project more suitable and enjoyable for you. Session 1: April 12- April 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Full) Session 2: April 19-April 23 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Full) Session 3: April 26- April 30 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Session 4: May 3 – May 7 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



In 1918, the Staunton’s homesteaded 80 acres in the beautiful Elk Creek Valley in western Jefferson County. By 1930 the ranch had expanded to 1,720 acres and included a logging operation and children’s summer camps. The Staunton Homestead Cabin, completed in 1918, is historically significant due to the activities of the Staunton family. Both Dr. Archibald and Dr. Rachael Staunton were prominent Denverite physicians and philanthropists. The rustic style of the Staunton Cabin and the Staunton’s medicinal work in the mountain community offers the potential to yield important historical teaching opportunities as it provides a window into Rocky Mountain living in the 1900’s.

Frances Staunton, the only child of Archibald and Rachael, lived most of her life on the ranch. In 1986, three years before Frances died, she willed the entire ranch, including the family cabin to the State of Colorado, with specification that the ranch become a state park so that all people could enjoy this beautiful place. Staunton State Park opened to the public in 2013.

Phase 1 of the restoration work will begin in early April 2021 and will continue through to the end of June 2021.

People interesting in helping but unable to participate physically can support the restoration project through financial donations by contacting *protected email* for more information.

