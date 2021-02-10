Officials Seek Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache

Law enforcement officials have released new facial reconstruction images of a man only known as ‘John Doe,’ whose body was discovered off Colorado State Highway 114 in Saguache County nearly 19 years ago, in hopes of identifying the man.

On Saturday, October 19, 2002, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assisted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in the recovery of the remains of an unidentified male found wrapped in a blanket and/or quilt.

A coroner’s examination concluded that the cause of death was homicide and provided the following information about the victim:

Unknown male, unknown age—possibly between 40 and 60.

225-300 lbs., 6’5” tall

No tattoos or obvious scars

Additionally, the remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.

“We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.

If you have any information on this case or believe you may know the victim, please contact the CBI at 719-647-5999 or the SCSO at 719-655-2525.

A forensic artist completed the facial recognition sketches of the victim.

Saguache is located approximately 180 miles southwest of Denver.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout