Local Sports – Watch Live Tonight

| February 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Bennett Wrestling at Arvada West — Starts at 7 p.m. 

Strasburg Girls Basketball at Valley — C-Team: 4:00 p.m., JV: 5:30 p.m., Varsity: 7:00 p.m.

Strasburg Wrestling at Bennett — Quadrangular, 5:00 p.m.

 

