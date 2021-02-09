Department of Natural Resources Announces February Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced the February meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then make official recommendations to the Governor.
The February morning meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including nominating and approval of officers, and consideration of its decision making processes.
WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHAT: February meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHEN: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 9 AM to 11 AM WHERE: Find zoom contact info at:
https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Ag Department Seeks Hemp Center of Excellence Advisory Committee Members
Each steering committee member should be well connected with the hemp industry sector they represent and able to gather stakeholder input in an unbiased fashion.
Ag Department Seeks Listings for 2021 Farm Fresh Directory
Farm Fresh is a popular and helpful resource for Colorado residents and visitors