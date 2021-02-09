Department of Natural Resources Announces February Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

| February 9, 2021

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced the February meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then make official recommendations to the Governor. 

The February morning meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including nominating and approval of officers, and consideration of its decision making processes.  

WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board  

WHAT: February meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board  

WHEN: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 9 AM to 11 AM  WHERE: Find zoom contact info at: 

https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board

