Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet February 24 in virtual workshop to discuss wolf reintroduction planning

| February 18, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss topics related to the the wolf restoration and management planning process including educational sessions, the format of public listening sessions, the application process for the Stakeholder Advisory Group, and the meeting schedule for the remainder of 2021 at a virtual workshop on Wednesday, February 24. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page here.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24 and adjourn at noon.

Additional agenda items include:

  • Director’s update on the Request for Proposals to hire a facilitator 
  • Director’s update on a letter of support and cooperation from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments related to the wolf restoration and management planning process to the commission. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place on March 17 and 18.

