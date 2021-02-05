Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 2021

| February 4, 2021

Although Colorado’s Missing Persons Day will look a little different this year, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will honor more than *600 individuals currently missing for more than a year in the State of Colorado.  This year, the CBI invites families to visit the Bureau’s website to view a short video from both members of the Colorado Legislature and the CBI to remember those missing and their families.  

The names of those currently missing in our state for more than one year, as well as a copy of the Resolution can be found on the CBI website.  Due to the virtual nature of this year’s event, the CBI invites family members and friends to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Persons Day Memoriam page created in their honor.  www.forevermissed.com/coloradomissingpersonsday  

“The pandemic has impacted our plans for this year’s Colorado Missing Persons Day, and I’m deeply disappointed that we cannot host this event at the Capitol to honor the missing and to recognize the devastating journey their families have endured,” said CBI Director John Camper. “While we cannot gather in person, it’s important to remember that we at the CBI never forget the struggles of the families of the missing. Marshalling our resources and those of our partner agencies to seek new leads is a top priority to shed new light on these critical cases.”

Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being sponsored by the offices of Colorado State Senators Jerry Sonnenberg and Rhonda Fields.  

Knowing the devastating impact for the family members of the missing, CBI victim advocates are available for any family members needing a little extra support during this time. Please call (303) 239-4649 or  a CBI victim advocate.

*There are a total of 1,300 missing persons in Colorado as of January 31, 2021.  

