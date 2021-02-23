CHSAA Wrestling Regional Sites Announced

| February 23, 2021

The host schools for the Wrestling Regional Wrestling Tournaments on March 5-6 have been determined. On March 5, starting at 2:30 p.m., the first seven weights will wrestle their full tournament. Then, on March 6, starting at 11:30 a.m., the remaining seven weights will complete the full tournament.

 The host sites are listed below:

 Class 2A

Region 1 – Meeker High School (Meeker)

Region 2 – Dolores Huerta High School (Pueblo)

Region 3 – Akron High School (Akron)

Region 4 – John Mall High School (Walsenburg)

 

Class 3A

Region 1 – Pagosa Springs High School (Pagosa Springs)

Region 2 – Severance High School (Severance)

Region 3 – Bennett High School (Bennett)

Region 4 – James Irwin High School (Colorado Springs)

 

Class 4A

Region 1 – Pueblo West High School (Pueblo West)

Region 2 – Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado Springs)

Region 3 – Loveland High School (Loveland)

Region 4 – Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado Springs)

 

Class 5A

Region 1 – Pomona High School (Arvada)

Region 2 – Cherokee Trail High School (Aurora)

Region 3 – Doherty High School (Colorado Springs)

Region 4 – Brighton High School (Brighton)

 

Girls Wrestling

Region 1 – Fort Lupton High School (Fort Lupton)

Region 2 – To Be Determined

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

UPDATED: Governor Polis Applauds Confirmation from FDA that Johnson & Johnson One-Dose Vaccine Prevents COVID-19

DENVER – Governor Polis released a statement following reports that the FDA has said theRead More

CHSAA Wrestling Regional Sites Announced

Wrestling Regional Wrestling Tournaments on March 5-6

  • CPW releases educational video series on mountain lions

  • SEEKING INFORMATION

  • State Labor Dept. Day 3 of Phase 2 Benefits Update: More than $206 million paid to 130,000 people

  • Aurora investigation results into death of Elijah McClain coming Monday

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet February 24 in virtual workshop to discuss wolf reintroduction planning

  • Strasburg Basketball Schedule for Wednesday Feb. 17

  • Byers Sports Schedule — Feb 16

  • Strasburg Basketball Watch LIVE Tonight

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: