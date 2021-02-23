CHSAA Wrestling Regional Sites Announced

The host schools for the Wrestling Regional Wrestling Tournaments on March 5-6 have been determined. On March 5, starting at 2:30 p.m., the first seven weights will wrestle their full tournament. Then, on March 6, starting at 11:30 a.m., the remaining seven weights will complete the full tournament.

The host sites are listed below:

Class 2A

Region 1 – Meeker High School (Meeker)

Region 2 – Dolores Huerta High School (Pueblo)

Region 3 – Akron High School (Akron)

Region 4 – John Mall High School (Walsenburg)

Class 3A

Region 1 – Pagosa Springs High School (Pagosa Springs)

Region 2 – Severance High School (Severance)

Region 3 – Bennett High School (Bennett)

Region 4 – James Irwin High School (Colorado Springs)

Class 4A

Region 1 – Pueblo West High School (Pueblo West)

Region 2 – Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado Springs)

Region 3 – Loveland High School (Loveland)

Region 4 – Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado Springs)

Class 5A

Region 1 – Pomona High School (Arvada)

Region 2 – Cherokee Trail High School (Aurora)

Region 3 – Doherty High School (Colorado Springs)

Region 4 – Brighton High School (Brighton)

Girls Wrestling

Region 1 – Fort Lupton High School (Fort Lupton)

Region 2 – To Be Determined

