CHSAA Wrestling Regional Sites Announced
The host schools for the Wrestling Regional Wrestling Tournaments on March 5-6 have been determined. On March 5, starting at 2:30 p.m., the first seven weights will wrestle their full tournament. Then, on March 6, starting at 11:30 a.m., the remaining seven weights will complete the full tournament.
The host sites are listed below:
Class 2A
Region 1 – Meeker High School (Meeker)
Region 2 – Dolores Huerta High School (Pueblo)
Region 3 – Akron High School (Akron)
Region 4 – John Mall High School (Walsenburg)
Class 3A
Region 1 – Pagosa Springs High School (Pagosa Springs)
Region 2 – Severance High School (Severance)
Region 3 – Bennett High School (Bennett)
Region 4 – James Irwin High School (Colorado Springs)
Class 4A
Region 1 – Pueblo West High School (Pueblo West)
Region 2 – Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado Springs)
Region 3 – Loveland High School (Loveland)
Region 4 – Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado Springs)
Class 5A
Region 1 – Pomona High School (Arvada)
Region 2 – Cherokee Trail High School (Aurora)
Region 3 – Doherty High School (Colorado Springs)
Region 4 – Brighton High School (Brighton)
Girls Wrestling
Region 1 – Fort Lupton High School (Fort Lupton)
Region 2 – To Be Determined
