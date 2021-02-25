Arrest made in 1981 Cherry Hills Village homicide

At a news conference held today in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, Police Chief Michelle Tovrea announced the arrest of a suspect in the 1981 murder of Sylvia Quayle.

“I am proud to be able to tell Sylvia’s sister and brother-in-law that the men and women of our department have anticipated the opportunity to make this announcement for almost 40 years,” Tovrea said. “My thoughts are with the family, we can only try to understand the deep pain and sense of loss you have experienced. I am pleased there is a path moving forward to seek justice in her death.”

On Aug. 4, 1981, Quayle was found murdered in her Cherry Hills Village home.

The case remained open.

In January 2020, a partnership with Metro Crime Stoppers and United Data Connect led to new information regarding the case and a person of interest. More investigative work followed, and an arrest warrant was obtained in January 2021.

After working with both the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cozad Police Department in Nebraska, a suspect was taken into custody on February 10th.

Arrested was:

David Dwayne Anderson

DOB: October 7, 1958

Anderson is currently being held in Nebraska on the Cherry Hills Village warrant for first-degree murder, awaiting extradition. No court dates will be scheduled in Colorado until he is physically present in the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

Criminal charges are merely a formal accusation that an individual has committed a crime. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

