Anythink® launches One Kind Word Project

WHAT: Anythink invites the community to celebrate connection and compassion as part of the One Kind Word Project. This three-week initiative encourages customers to share messages of kindness through personal notes and recordings. Residents can pick up notecards and artistic supplies at their local Anythink to create custom cards that spread cheer to those in need. Cards can be returned to the library, where they will be collected and distributed to organizations across Adams County, including Cold Weather Care, Comfort Keepers, Eagle View Adult Center, International Hearing Dog, Inc., Mapleton School District, Project Angel Heart and The Senior Hub. In addition, individuals can call 303-405-3222 to leave or hear uplifting messages from fellow community members. Messages will be broadcast online and on 91.9 FM at Anythink’s locations. To provide inspiration and celebrate connection, Anythink is also hosting several virtual workshops with author Kat Vellos and Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre. These workshops are free and open to all; advance registration required at anythinklibraries.org.

WHEN: Feb. 8-26, 2021

WHERE: Notecards and supplies available at all Anythink locations. Virtual workshops will be held online via Zoom. A link to join will be emailed to registrants. Online registration required in advance at anythinklibraries.org.

SPREAD THE NEWS

