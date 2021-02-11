Ag Department Seeks Listings for 2021 Farm Fresh Directory

Colorado agricultural producers are encouraged to be part of the 2021 Farm Fresh Directory, published annually by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The directory, which will be released in June, promotes Colorado farmers’ markets, roadside stands, u-picks, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) producers, agritourism activities, wineries, and farms and ranches that sell direct to the public.

Farm Fresh Directory

“Farm Fresh is a popular and helpful resource for Colorado residents and visitors,” said Danielle Trotta, Business Development Specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “The goal of the publication is to connect consumers to local producers, farmers markets, and other local goods all in one easy place.” 

More than 100,000 copies of the directory will be distributed to consumers through libraries, extension offices, farmers’ markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. Additionally, Farm Fresh is available as a mobile app for smartphones and on the Colorado Department of Agriculture website.

The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is February 15, 2021. The listing form can be accessed here. For more information, contact at 303-869-9175.

