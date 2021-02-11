Ag Department Seeks Hemp Center of Excellence Advisory Committee Members

| February 11, 2021

The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is seeking applicants to serve on the state Hemp Center of Excellence (COE) steering committee. The purpose of the committee is to assist CDA and its contractor in the development of the organizational structure and a five-year strategic plan for the implementation of the COE. 

Each steering committee member should be well connected with the hemp industry sector they represent and able to gather stakeholder input in an unbiased fashion. Members will be expected to attend at least 75 percent of committee meetings through June 30, 2021 and be committed to advancing the hemp industry in Colorado as a whole.

CDA is committed to seating an unbiased, diverse representative steering committee composed of visionary leaders intent on advancing Colorado’s Hemp industry, an industry compliant with federal and state guidelines.

The application deadline application is February 15, 2021. Learn more and submit applications here.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Agriculture & Science, Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Ag Department Seeks Hemp Center of Excellence Advisory Committee Members

Each steering committee member should be well connected with the hemp industry sector they represent and able to gather stakeholder input in an unbiased fashion.

Ag Department Seeks Listings for 2021 Farm Fresh Directory

Farm Fresh is a popular and helpful resource for Colorado residents and visitors

  • 2020 Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Awards will support rehabilitation efforts across Colorado

  • Ptarmigan populations strong in the Colorado Rockies, but biologists have long-term concerns

  • TROUT DISEASE STUDY PROGRESSING

  • Kim Stackhouse-Lawson named first director of CSU’s Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative

  • FSA and CSU Team up to Conduct CFAP 2 Webinar

  • Bear hurt in forest fire near Durango released back to the wild

  • Anglers asked to curtail fishing on some southwest Colorado Rivers

  • Wildlife officials focus on project to aid with management of Larimer County elk herds

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: