A Conversation with Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully, District 1

| February 15, 2021

Introducing your new District 1 County commissioner, Carrie Warren-Gully. As seasoned public servant, she has jumped in with both feet and is already looking ahead to what we can accomplish in 2021. Despite the pandemic’s unique challenges, the planning and management for critical services has never stopped. Now the County is setting its sights on the goals and tough decisions that must be addressed this year. Get to know Commissioner Warren-Gully and how she views her role as the County’s newest commissioner.

To join her for this informal conversation, at the time of the event, listen in and ask questions by either:
– Calling 855-436-3656
– Visiting our website at www.arapahoegov.com/townhall

 
Date: February 17, 2021
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Address: Littleton, CO 80120

