Tri-County Health Department rescinds COVID-19 public health order that had limited activities in Adams County

Effective immediately, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) is rescinding a Public Health Order issued December 7, 2020, for Adams County, which limited gatherings, restricted alcohol sales and imposed a curfew.

“The 30-day Order was set to expire January 7, so it is appropriate to rescind the Public Health Order effective immediately since it is no longer necessary after Governor Polis moved numerous counties, including Adams County, from Level Red to Level Orange,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “The people of Colorado have done well to reduce the spread of the virus, and compared to many other states, we did not see a spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday. Likewise, the residents of Adams County have done a great job working together as a community to take steps to reduce COVID-19 transmission, and we appreciate their cooperation with our county public health order as well as the restrictions imposed by the Red Level. ”

Starting today, counties in Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 Dial can have gatherings of up to 10 people from no more than two households; gyms can operate at 25% capacity; and restaurants can have indoor dining at a capacity of 25% or no more than 50 people, with last call at 10 p.m. People still need to continue to reduce the spread of the virus by wearing masks, keeping a social distance of six feet, limiting gatherings, and washing their hands.

For more information on public health orders and a wide variety of COVID-19 health information, visit www.tchd.org/coronavirus.

