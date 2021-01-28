Tonight’s I-70 Corridor Sports Schedule

| January 28, 2021

Deer Trail girls and boys basketball at Miami-Yoder, starting at 5 p.m.  Games are available online at (click here).

Byers Girls and Boys basketball host Akron.  Startomg at approximately 4:45 p.m. To access the games online, visit (click here).

Strasburg Wrestling @ Valley (Gilcrest) for Triangular Tonight. Indians wrestle Valley @ 5 p.m. Indians wrestle University immediately following. Both duals are available online at (click here).

 Bennett basketball games at Woodland Park  will be available on (click here). Starting at 5 p.m.

 

