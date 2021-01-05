State releases updated public health order

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that provides updates to the COVID-19 dial framework.

The new changes are effective today, Monday, January 4, 2021 and will expire in 30 days unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.

The main changes include:

Adding the 5 Star State Certification Program to the order. The program requires businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In doing so, certified businesses are able to expand operations. Depending on the county’s level and metrics, certified businesses may be eligible for less restrictive capacity limits. A 5 Star certification reassures employees and customers that businesses are adhering to enhanced guidance in other areas. The program is completely voluntary for local governments. Counties that moved from the Red to Orange levels this week will need to maintain a 7 day Orange Level average incidence trend in order to operate under Yellow Level restrictions. Counties must engage in a consultation process with CDPHE, which may entail moving to a more restrictive level, when they are out of compliance with any of the metrics for more than seven days. 5 Star certified businesses currently in Orange Level counties may be eligible for less restrictive capacity limits outlined in Yellow Level, after engaging in a consultation and approval process with their local public health agency.

Additional flexibility for professional performing arts in Level Red.

Increases the capacity restrictions for gyms, aligning with restaurants.

Review the summary of changes .

The Colorado COVID-19 dial is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the urgent need to contain the virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic. Learn more about the dial.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout