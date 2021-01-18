State Fire Agency Announces Community Risk Reduction Week 2021

| January 18, 2021

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is taking part in Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week. CRR Week is a grass-roots effort by an informal group of fire safety professionals from across the nation. The goal of CRR is to reduce the occurrence and impact of emergency events for both community members and emergency responders.

CRR Week 2021 will take place Monday, January 18, 2021, through Sunday, January 24, 2021. It will kick off on Martin Luther King Day, which is a national day of service.

The idea is to help promote the awareness of CRR within the fire service by having a week where everyone can do CRR programs and demonstrate its importance to the fire service.

Throughout the week, DFPC will publish one video a day, discussing the importance of community risk reduction.

Follow CRR on social media via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter @CRRweek. 

Learn more at crrweek.org

 

