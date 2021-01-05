Red level counties move to Orange level effective today

(Jan. 4 , 2020): Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has allowed local public health agencies with counties in the Red level on the state’s dial to move to the Orange level, which went into effect at 12:00 a.m. today. As always, counties can choose to continue to operate with more restrictive guidance. The state’s decision to move the counties simply provides greater flexibility for local jurisdictions. CDPHE notified counties of the decision last week.

“Our goal is to empower counties to operate with the least restrictions possible, while at the same time ensuring protection of the public’s health and Colorado’s hospital capacity. We are closely monitoring disease transmission while working to provide much-needed economic relief by allowing businesses to operate with fewer restrictions,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE, said.

Colorado’s dial framework standardizes different levels of “openness” at the county level and enables counties to balance, to the greatest extent possible, controlling the virus with our social and economic needs. The dial framework has five levels that guide a county’s response to COVID-19. Capacity restrictions for businesses, restaurants, schools, and other things vary based on a county’s dial level. A county’s dial level is determined by three metrics, as well as other public health considerations:

Number of new cases. The case count provides information on how prevalent the virus is circulating in communities. Percent positivity of COVID tests. The percent positivity is a clear indication if enough testing is being done. Impact on hospitalizations. Hospitalization data provides information about health care capacity.

The dial dashboard now reflects these changes as of its last update at 4 p.m. today. We have also added information by city at the bottom of that page.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

