I-70 Corridor Sports back on court, mat today (Saturday, Jan. 30)

Today’s I-70 Corridor sports activity and each event’s online availability follows:

Bennett varsity girls and boys basketball teams play at Weld Central today, starting at 11 a.m. The games are available by visiting: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/weld-central-high-school-keenesburg-co/gam6becd8d130 for the girls, and https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/weld-central-high-school-keenesburg-co/gam1adb8b0c69 for the boys game.

Strasburg wrestling hosts Lyons for a dual at 11 a.m. That event can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiOPNV7xvxw.

The Strasburg varsity girls and boys basketball teams both host Prospect Ridge with the girls game starting at 3 p.m. Both games are available for live streaming at https://youtu.be/xWVxltcAVvI.

Both the Deer Trail girls and boys play at Kiowa today with the first game scheduled to start at 12:30. Viewing of those contests is available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrHhgJmTULn01bO-QMj49w?fbclid=IwAR3ZQ_08o_HrCeL-yK8Rrb4eJrphouC88LZ66I91PiHEzkib50dsxcLEW3Q.