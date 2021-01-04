Hickenlooper Sworn In as U.S. Senator for Colorado

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper issued the following statement today after taking the oath of office to serve Colorado in the U.S. Senate:

“It’s an honor to be sworn in today to represent the great state of Colorado in the United States Senate. I’m grateful for the trust and faith Coloradans have placed in me, and looking forward to bringing your voices to Washington to tackle our country’s most pressing issues. The challenges ahead are grave, but with hard work, common sense, and collaboration we can move forward together and emerge from this pandemic more resilient. We’re excited to get to work and deliver for Coloradans in every corner of the state.”

Hickenlooper — a former Colorado governor, Denver mayor, small businessman and geologist — has spent the last twenty years bringing people together to find solutions to challenges facing Colorado and is excited to continue that work in Washington. Hickenlooper took the oath of office today alongside his wife Robin and son Teddy.

