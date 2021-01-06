Full weekend closure of Quebec Street under I-70 starts Jan. 8

DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, Quebec Street will close in both directions under Interstate 70 from 8 p.m., Jan. 8, to 10 a.m., Jan. 10. Overnight closures to I-70 will also be required to allow crews to safely demolish the I-70 bridge above Quebec Street.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Full closure of Quebec Street under I-70 – 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, to 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 Motorists traveling northbound will use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street Motorists traveling southbound on Quebec Street will take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Stapleton South Drive to the Holly Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, and exit at Quebec Street Motorists traveling to Monaco Street north of I-70 during this time will travel south on Monaco Street to Sandown Road and turn left to Quebec Street. Here they will follow the marked detour for northbound Quebec Street, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street, and then travel across Quebec Street to Stapleton North Drive.

Intermittent lane closures on westbound and eastbound I-70 at Quebec Street – 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 to 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 and from 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 10

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Detour map:

COVID-19

Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for all of us, particularly for emergency first responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, CDOT maintenance and construction crews follow social distancing and other health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced guidelines for construction activities. The public is urged to join the campaign for #DoingMyPartCO by practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. As traffic returns to normal levels, motorists must drive cautiously and heed the speed limit so all of us can return home safely.



Whole System.Whole Safety

Last year, CDOT announced its Whole System — Whole Safety initiative to heighten safety awareness. This initiative takes a systematic, statewide approach to safety combining the benefits of CDOT’s programs that address driving behaviors, our built environment and the organization’s operations. The goal is to improve the safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving the safety of all transportation modes. The program has one simple mission—to get everyone home safely.

About the Central 70 Project

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the Project, including a list of the Project’s community commitments, are available at central70.codot.gov.

Stay Informed

Text Alerts – Text Central70 to 77948

Email Updates – Sign up for Project updates at c70.codot.gov

Website – c70.codot.gov – Traffic Impacts page

Watch progress on the webcam

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout