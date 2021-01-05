Department of Natural Resources Announces January Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced the January meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then make official recommendations to the Governor.
The January afternoon meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including final consideration of by-laws and processes.
WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHAT: January meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
WHEN: Friday, January 8, 2021, 1 PM to 3 PM WHERE: Find zoom contact info at: https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Department of Natural Resources Announces January Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board
The January afternoon meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including final consideration of by-laws and processes.
State releases updated public health order
The new changes are effective today, Monday, January 4, 2021 and will expire in 30 days unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.