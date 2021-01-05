Department of Natural Resources Announces January Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

| January 5, 2021

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced the January meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then make official recommendations to the Governor. 

The January afternoon meeting will continue the orientation of the board, including final consideration of by-laws and processes.  

 

WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

WHAT: January meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

WHEN: Friday, January 8, 2021, 1 PM to 3 PM  WHERE: Find zoom contact info at: https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board

