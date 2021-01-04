Denver Motor Vehicle Branches Reopen to In-Person Transactions January 5

DENVER – Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration (DMV) will resume in-person services at all branch locations on Tues., Jan. 5, 2021, for the regular hours of 7 am-3:30 pm Mon., Tues., Thurs., and Fri., and 7:30 am-3:30 pm on Wed. The city closed all five DMV Title and Registration branches to in-person transactions on Nov. 23, 2020 amidst a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to help reduce community spread of COVID-19 in Denver. With hospitalizations and positivity rates stabilizing or declining, the city is moving to reopen the DMV Title and Registration branches.

Upon reopening, masks will be required for all customers and social distancing will be enforced. To keep lobby areas at a safe capacity, DMV Title and Registration staff will serve customers in the order in which they arrive, except for seniors and people living with disabilities who will receive priority service. Customers will receive a number when they arrive and will be notified by DMV Title and Registration staff when it is safe to enter the lobby. Additionally, dealers must utilize a specific dealer window at the Tremont branch location at 2855 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205.

The following are examples of transactions that require an in-person visit:

Assigned VIN Processes

Suspense Title Transactions

Tiny Home Title Establishment

Trust Title Establishment

Most Title Transfers

As the DMV reopens to in-person transactions, extremely high customer volumes are anticipated. Most title and registration transactions can be completed online at denvergov.org/dmv or by mail. Customers who can utilize online, mail, and drop box options are strongly encouraged to do so. For customers using online, mail, and drop box service, new tags or stickers will be mailed in approximately 3-4 business days after processing.

Additionally, beginning Feb. 1, 2021, customers paying by credit/debit card and e-check via online, in-person, or by phone will now incur a transaction fee. Credit/debit card transactions will incur a 2.25% plus $0.75 fee, while e-check transactions will incur a flat $1.00 fee. The city is reinstating credit/debit card and e-check transaction fees as part of 2021 budget reductions caused by the economic impact of COVID-19 to the city budget. The city began covering credit/debit/e-check transaction fees in 2015; prior to that, customers were responsible for paying credit/debit/e-check transaction fees. No fees are applied to cash or mail-in check payments.

DPD officers and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Right of Way Enforcement agents will not be enforcing expired tags in Denver through Jan. 31, 2021. As a reminder, all drivers are provided a 30-day grace period from the date of expiration of their vehicle registration/tags.

Denver Motor Vehicle provides title and registration services and is only available for Denver residents. Residents of other counties must use the motor vehicle offices located in their home county. Driver license services and emissions testing are offered by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

For more information on Denver’s response to COVID-19, visit denvergov.org/COVID-19.

